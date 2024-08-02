Aflac Incorporated (AFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. Aflac has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

