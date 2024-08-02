Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $95.38, but opened at $104.38. Aflac shares last traded at $102.38, with a volume of 733,291 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 248,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

