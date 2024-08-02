AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
MITT opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.06.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
