AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.06.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

