Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 63,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agape ATP Trading Down 14.1 %

ATPC opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 102.90% and a negative net margin of 173.63%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

