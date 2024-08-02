AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $129.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AGCO by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

