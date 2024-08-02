AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at UBS Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $83,733,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $23,569,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after buying an additional 180,694 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.