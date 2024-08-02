AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

NYSE AGCO opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. AGCO has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $133.84.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

