AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $133.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. AGCO’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $362,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,263,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

