AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $92.33 and last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 177899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 102.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

