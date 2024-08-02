Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.47 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

