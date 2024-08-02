Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.47 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.