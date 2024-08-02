Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Agilysys worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Agilysys by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

