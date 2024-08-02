Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATSG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 7.1 %

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

