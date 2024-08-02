AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. AirSculpt Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $47.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 million. On average, analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

AIRS opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of 239.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AirSculpt Technologies

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.