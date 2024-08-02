Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,519 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Akamai Technologies worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,242,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

