Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

