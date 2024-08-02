Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Position Raised by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

