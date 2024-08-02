Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

