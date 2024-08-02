Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3,897.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Albany International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Albany International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America cut their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

