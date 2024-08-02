Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.10.

NYSE:ALB opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $214.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 176.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

