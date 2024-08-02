Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 6,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Aldebaran Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

About Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

