Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $193,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

