Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 71,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

