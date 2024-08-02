Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

