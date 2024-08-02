Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$993.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.55%.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.