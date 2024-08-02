Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.81% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $165,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 366,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 537,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $6.19 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

