Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 82,559 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.