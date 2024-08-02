Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

