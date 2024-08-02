Allan S. Martin Sells 3,738 Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $11,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 0.7 %

OXBR stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

