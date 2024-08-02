Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

ARLP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 180,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

