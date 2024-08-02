Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $23,567,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,443,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,732,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after acquiring an additional 132,630 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

