Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $180.87 and last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 186825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.12.

The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

