Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $180.87 and last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 186825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.12.
The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allstate
Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate
In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allstate Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.