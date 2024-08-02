Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.12. 1,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Alpha Technology Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

Featured Stories

