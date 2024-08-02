Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,549. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

