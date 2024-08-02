Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 3153820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 702,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 48.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after buying an additional 690,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $928.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

