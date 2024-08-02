AlTi Global (ALTI) to Release Earnings on Friday

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect AlTi Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

AlTi Global Company Profile

In related news, CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,220.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Tiedemann bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,220.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 223,790 shares of company stock worth $1,051,551 and have sold 35,611 shares worth $173,211. Company insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.