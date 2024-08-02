AlTi Global (ALTI) to Release Earnings on Friday

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect AlTi Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AlTi Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Activity
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
