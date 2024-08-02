Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 5% on Disappointing Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $48.01. 5,184,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,641,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

