Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.76. Approximately 1,953,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,677,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after buying an additional 242,442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,870,000 after buying an additional 617,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after buying an additional 915,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,772,000 after buying an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

