Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.76. Approximately 1,953,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,677,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.
Institutional Trading of Altria Group
Altria Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
