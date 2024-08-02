ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,469 shares of company stock valued at $873,346. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

