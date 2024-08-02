Amarin Co. plc Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Amarin in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.95. Amarin has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 128.7% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amarin by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

