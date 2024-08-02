Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.9% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

