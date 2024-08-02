Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zevin Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

