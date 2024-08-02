Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.