Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.