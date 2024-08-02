Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,603,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 699,324 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,191,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.