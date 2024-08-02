Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

