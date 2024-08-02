Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target Cut to $2.90

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $3.20 to $2.90 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.46% from the stock’s current price.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 323.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 7,570,842 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,157,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

