AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. AMC Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

