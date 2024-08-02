American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

