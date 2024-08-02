American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Stock Performance
Shares of AAT opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.55.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Assets Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.