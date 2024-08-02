American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $841.66 million, a P/E ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

