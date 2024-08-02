American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 553.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 144,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after buying an additional 187,653 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

